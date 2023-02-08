Inmates attack 4 officials at Drakenstein Correctional Centre

The Correctional Services Department said the prisoners used self-made sharpened objects.

CAPE TOWN - Four correctional services officials were stabbed by inmates at the Drakenstein Correctional Centre on Wednesday.

Officials said the attackers used self-made sharpened objects.

Those injured have been taken to hospital.

The Correctional Services Department's Singabakho Nxumalo said a full investigation would be launched.

“We can confirm a disturbing incident at Drakenstein Correctional Centre Medium B, where five inmates stabbed four of our officials.

"This incident happened during unlock time just after 7 in the morning, and we were left with no choice but to deploy minimum force in an attempt to stop the attack.”