IFP to Cele: Clarity needed on EFF SG Dlamini's assassination allegations

In a statement, the EFF claimed it was tipped off by police that senior IFP leaders were plotting to assassinate its secretary general, Marshall Dlamini.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has urged the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, and the State Security Agency (SSA) to clarify the assassination allegations that have been levelled against the party.

On Tuesday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) released a statement where it claimed that it was tipped off by police that senior IFP leaders were plotting to assassinate its secretary general, Marshall Dlamini.

This follows a fallout between the two parties in KwaZulu-Natal last week, due to failed power-sharing talks at some of the province's municipalities.

READ: IFP shuts doors to coalitions with a ‘failed’ ANC and a ‘doubled down’ EFF

The IFP's national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said that the allegations made by the EFF were unfounded, and defamatory to the party.

“They have produced nothing, whatsoever, to back this serious claim, which the IFP now demands be investigated by South African Police Service (SAPS). If Saps genuinely knew of an assassination plot and knew who was plotting it, they would have made arrests.”