Flooding hits already compromised Komani residents

A hospital in Komani was hard hit by flooding, affecting operations at the facility.

CAPE TOWN - Emergency teams are on standby after heavy rains flooded Komani overnight, the Eastern Cape health department said on Wednesday.

The department said the recent bad weather caused power outages, affecting operations at the Frontier Hospital.

The facility was running on backup generators.

Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said they would do what they could to help patients.

"Parts of Komani have been flooded, resulting in possible fears of flooding victims," he said.

"The department is working with private ambulances and the Life Queenstown Hospital to ensure those in need of medical assistant receive it during this crisis."

The heavy rains came at a time when Komani residents were already battling prolonged periods of power cuts and water outages, which led to widespread protest action in January.