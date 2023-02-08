Deal or no deal? Tourism Minister butts heads with MPs over Tottenham deal

After a marathon six-hour briefing by SA Tourism on Tuesday, Mahambehlala declared the tourism portfolio committee was putting an immediate stop to the process. But Sisulu said Parliament doesn’t have that authority.

CAPE TOWN - Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Parliament's portfolio committee chairperson Thandi Mahambehlala have bumped heads on who has the power to pull the plug on a proposed sponsorship deal with English premiership team, Tottenham Hotspurs.

The deal would see SA Tourism spend over R900 million over the next three years to market South Africa to international tourists.

After a marathon six-hour briefing by SA Tourism on Tuesday, Mahambehlala declared the tourism portfolio committee was putting an immediate stop to the process.

"There’s no deal. It ends here today, now. That deal is off. It should not even begin," declared Mahambehlala.

But Sisulu said Parliament did not have that authority.

"We understand the view of the committee and the committee chair, but unfortunately this being a matter of national interest, only the president can make that decision and I think we owe it to him to make the final decision," said Sisulu.

Mahambehlala ruled her out of line.

"Minister, you are out of order."

Sisulu replied: "No ma'am".

The tourism committee chair would not back down.

"Here we are a portfolio committee of Parliament, and all executives in this country, even the president, is accountable to this Parliament."

Mahambehlala said the committee would write to Treasury to ask that the money be reprioritised to the benefit of struggling South Africans.