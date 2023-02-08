DA issues Parly with letter of demand to find suitable venue for proceedings

The opposition party has given the National Assembly 14 days to act on its demand to find a suitable venue for it to conduct its business.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday served Parliament with a letter of demand to find a suitable venue for the National Assembly to conduct its business - while the rebuilding of the precinct continues.

The DA made the demand a day before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his second State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall following the devastating fire in January 2022.

Opposition parties said they also expect fewer promises from Ramaphosa's Sona speech.

The DA said it had been over a year since Parliament was burnt down, adding that little or no work was conducted to investigate or start the building process.

DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarubu said R2 billion was allocated for the rebuilding, and that Parliament had enough time to find an alternative venue.

“This R8 million bill that has been allocated to hosting Sona debate and budget speech could have been avoided had Parliament had its own alternative venue where they could have their own equipment that needs not be hired. And this is why we’ve given them 14 days to provide us with a timeline."

Meanwhile, the FF Plus said South Africa had had enough of empty promises, and that Ramaphosa could not simply repeat the same plans and promises when he delivered his speech at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night.