CPUT staff part of Gift of the Givers rescue team sent to Türkiye, Syria

The humanitarian aid organisation left the country on Tuesday night, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Türkiye and Syria on Monday killed over 6,200 people and toppled thousands of buildings in the country.

CAPE TOWN - Countries around the world continued to mobilised rapidly to send aid and rescue workers to disaster-stricken Türkiye and Syria.

The countries included South Africa's humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers, whose rescue and medical teams were expected to land in the eastern European region shortly.

The team, which included five staff members from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), left the country on Tuesday night.

This was as rescuers, who were already on the ground in Türkiye and Syria, were still hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed over 6,200 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the team was expected to be part of the rescue operation for one week.

Kansley said the university had a longstanding relationship with the disaster response NGO.

“The staff members will be travelling with their own equipment and will be able to perform complicated operations like specialised urban search and rescue, along with high angle and confined rescues."