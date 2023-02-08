Blood rationing could become SA reality if more people don't donate

High demand for blood across the country has left stocks in steady decline.

JOHANNESBURG - Blood rationing in hospitals could be a possibility, should the country's stocks continue to decline, the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has warned.

High demand for blood across the country has left stocks in steady decline.

SANBS urged South Africans to donate blood in order to maintain safe stock levels.

Anyone between the ages of 16 and 75, weighing a minimum of 50 kilograms, can donate blood.

The service's spokesperson Khensani Mhlangu said blood rationing could have dire consequences for people who rely on transfusions.

"Before we got to day zero would be a situation where blood would have to be rationed and only severe maybe cases of illness would get transfusions, meaning that those who rely on blood transfusions every now and again would not be able to access this blood and they would fall severely ill."