Agri SA pleads with Ramaposa to declare agriculture sector an essential service

Despite the sector's fruitful discussions with the department of agriculture, Agri SA executive director Christo van der Rheede said government was slow to implement interventions.

JOHANNESBURG - Agri SA has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare the agriculture an essential service amid the country's worsening power crisis.

Farmers, who need power to irrigate their crops, are battling to keep up.

Meat and dairy farmers have also been hit hard.

READ: https://ewn.co.za/2023/01/17/food-prices-likely-to-rise-as-agriculture-sector-braves-load-shedding

On the eve of Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona), Agri SA said there would be dire consequences should the electricity cuts continue unabated.

This included businesses collapsing, as well as threats to the country's food security.

Agri SA executive director Christo van der Rheede said the sector had fruitful discussions with the department of agriculture, but added that government was slow to implement interventions.

"We cannot continue along this path. Too many promises were made but very few of those promises materialised."

Van der Rheede said government should increase the diesel rebate, which gave farmers some relief.

"And obviously [they should] look at other tax measures just to prevent the sector from going bankrupt."

The country's energy insecurity and ailing economy are expected to be top of the agenda during Ramaphosa's Sona.