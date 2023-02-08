5-year-old wounded in Manenberg drive-by shooting still in critical condition

The Manenberg Community Policing Forum said the child was following his uncle, who was the target, when the shooting occurred.

CAPE TOWN - A five-year-old boy that was wounded in the head in a drive-by shooting in Manenberg remained in a critical condition in hospital.

The child and a 17-year-old boy got caught in gang crossfire on Saturday.

The teenager died before he could receive medical attention.

Authorities called on residents in the Manenberg community to come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.

“It was very shocking and appalling that a five-year-old has been caught in the crossfire," said the Manenberg Community Policing Forum's Pedro Visagie.

"However, the circumstances are not that unusual in that the little kid followed his uncle, who was the target, and hence, when the shooting occurred, the kid was present.”