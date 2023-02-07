UPDATE - Turkiye quake: 7 S.Africans in prison that collapsed - SA ambassador

The confirmed death toll soared on Tuesday with government agencies in both Turkey and Syria reporting more than 4,800 people have been killed and thousands more injured.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's ambassador to Turkiye, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, confirmed on Tuesday that a prison with seven South Africans inside collapsed in the country during Monday's deadly series of earthquakes.

She said their fate was not yet known.

The ambassador said no other South Africans are reported to have been caught up in the quake, but the prison was a concern

"We don't have any people that are working in the area. We are told the prison has also collapsed but we don't know as yet whether we have survivors or whether people are still trapped under the rubble. We are waiting, anxiously so, to receive information," said Letsatsi-Duba.

The confirmed death toll soared on Tuesday with government agencies in both Turkiye and Syria reporting more than 4,800 people had been killed and thousands more injured.

The World Health Organization has warned the death toll could rise as high as 20-thousand as rescuers continue to comb through mountains of rubble in the hope of finding survivors.

"The United Nations is mobilising to support the emergency response and so let's work together in solidarity to assist all those hit by this disaster, many of whom were already in dire need of humanitarian aid," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

South Africa is among countries rallying to assist.

Search and rescue, as well as medical teams from the humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers, were expected to depart for the disaster stricken region from Tuesday.

"We will work in association with the Turkish government and other teams that are coming from across the world," said the aid group's founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

"If necessary, we will purchase items in Turkiye, including cans, blankets, medicine, food and whatever else is required for humanitarian support. We offer our condolences to the Turkish government and the people in this huge tragedy."

Sooliman said the freezing temperatures across both countries was expected to add to the death toll.

"Collectively, the numbers are going to be very, very high. It is one of the largest earthquakes they've had since 1939.

"People are going to be hypothermic if they are bleeding, caught up in the rubble. The weather is not going to give them a chance."

President Cyril Ramaphosa wished the South African rescue teams well, while also expressing solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.

"Our nation and government are deeply saddened by the unthinkable loss of life in Turkiye and Syria," said Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

"Our hearts go out to families who have lost loved ones or are searching for relatives and we wished injured survivors a full recovery."

Meanwhile, countries across the world are mobilising to assist in both quake-stricken countries.

Qatar said it would start operating relief flights to Turkiye to transport disaster management teams to the affected zones.

More than 10 emergency and medical teams from the European Union had been mobilised, while the UK, Canada, Israel, Russia and China have pledged to assist in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

The US observed a minute's silence in tribute to the victims and has urged countries to send humanitarian aid.

