Untu warns Prasa has one more day to honour court-ordered wage agreement

JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) general secretary Cobus van Vuuren said it planned to take the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to task over delays in the payment of the 2021 salary increases.

The announcement came after the Labour Court ordered the state-owned entity to honour the first portion of a three-year wage agreement that would see workers affiliated with Untu paid a 5% wage increase per year from 2021 until 2023.

The wage agreement, signed in October 2022, collapsed after Prasa could not afford to pay the 5% increases per annum between 2021 and 2023.

However, despite vowing to abide by the court’s order to pay 2021’s increases, Prasa missed Friday's deadline to calculate the amount owed to workers, which meant the embattled company was in contempt of court.

Van Vuuren said that while Untu leaders were set to meet with Prasa management later in February, they had until Wednesday to settle the wage bill.

"If they don't pay the money that is owed to the employees, there's two things that are going to happen: some people are going to get arrested in Prasa and the second thing is, we are going to get the Sheriff of the court to start attaching bank accounts and also, assets.

“So, one way or the other, whether they have got the money or not, our people will get paid their money."

The transport union also said it hoped Prasa would pay the millions of rands owed to workers from the entire three-year wage agreement.

Van Vuuren wanted Prasa to pay the remaining wage increases from 2022 and 2023, hoping that a payment plan would be finalised in the upcoming meeting.

"We are hoping that because they have lost this case, they realise that they are not going to be able to get away, and when the meeting is set up to discuss the payment plan, we hope that they will also discuss the third year of the agreement.

"But if they refuse, then we are going to have to start the legal processes. We're hoping that sanity prevails."