Untu hopeful Prasa will pay millions owed to workers
Transport union United Transport and Allied Trade Union wants Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa to pay backdated wage increase for 2021.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport union, United Transport and Allied Trade Union ( Untu), n Tuesday said it hopes the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will pay the millions of rands owed to workers from the three-year wage agreement.
READ:
- Untu warns Prasa has one more day to honour court-ordered wage agreement
- Untu threatens further legal action against Prasa for outstanding staff salaries
The agreement, signed in October 2022, collapsed after Prasa couldn't afford to pay the 5% increases per annum between 2021 and this year.
The court recently ruled in favour of Untu-affiliated workers, ordering Prasa to pay the backdated wage increase for 2021.
Untu general secretary Cobus van Vuuren wants Prasa to pay the remaining wage increases, with hopes a payment plan will be finalised at an upcoming meeting later this month.