Untu hopeful Prasa will pay millions owed to workers

JOHANNESBURG - Transport union, United Transport and Allied Trade Union ( Untu), n Tuesday said it hopes the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will pay the millions of rands owed to workers from the three-year wage agreement.

The agreement, signed in October 2022, collapsed after Prasa couldn't afford to pay the 5% increases per annum between 2021 and this year.

The court recently ruled in favour of Untu-affiliated workers, ordering Prasa to pay the backdated wage increase for 2021.

Untu general secretary Cobus van Vuuren wants Prasa to pay the remaining wage increases, with hopes a payment plan will be finalised at an upcoming meeting later this month.