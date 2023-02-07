Turkiye quake: 7 South Africans inside prison that collapsed - SA ambassador

The confirmed death toll soared on Tuesday with government agencies in both Turkey and Syria reporting more than 4,300 people have been killed and thousand more injured.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's ambassador to Turkiye Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba confirmed on Tuesday that a prison with seven South Africans inside collapsed in the country during Monday's deadly series of earthquakes.

She said their fate was not yet known.

The ambassador said no other South Africans are reported to have been caught up in the quake, but the prison is a concern

"We don't have any people that are working in the area. We are told the prison has also collapsed but we don't know as yet whether we have survivors or whether people are still trapped under the rubble. We are waiting, anxiously so, to receive information," said Letsatsi-Duba.

She said the SA government reached out for help immediately after the news of the quakes.

"Gift of the Givers of course confirmed they are ready. They'll be coming today [Tuesday] to the area."

The World Health Organization has warned the death toll from the destructive 7-point-8 magnitude quake in the South East of Turkey and Northern Syria could rise as high as 20-thousand as rescuers continue to comb through mountains of rubble in the hope of finding survivors.