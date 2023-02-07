Thuso Mbedu wins outstanding breakthrough actress award for 'The Woman King'

The 23rd annual Black Reel Awards honoured Mbedu for her role as Nawi.

Cape Town – South African actor Thuso Mbedu continues to cement herself in the American film space.

Mbedu won the Outstanding Breakthrough Actress category at the 23rd annual Black Reel Awards, for her role as Nawi in The Women King.

The role also landed the 31-year-old on the New York Times' Top 10 Best Actors of 2022 last year.

The Women King also came out tops in five other categories:

Outstanding Film

Outstanding Director

Outstanding Editing

Outstanding Ensemble

Outstanding Score

According to the film's synopsis, The Woman King is the incredible story of the Agojie army, an all-woman unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen.

The Black Reel Awards was established in 2000 and annually honours African-American film achievement in feature, independent and television films.

Click here for the full list of winners.

In 2021, the Pietermaritzburg-born actor was recognised for her role as Cora in The Underground Railroad, where she received the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series.

This role saw Mbedu become the first South African actor to play the lead in an American television series.