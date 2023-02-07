Sona 2023: Load shedding to be 'minimised' to accommodate address

It's all systems go for Parliament to host the Sona at Cape Town City Hall this year following last year’s fire, with all the usual pomp and ceremony.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament said it had taken all steps possible to ensure that Thursday’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) was not disrupted by load shedding.

Parliament was expected to host the Sona at Cape Town City Hall this year following last year’s fire, with all the usual pomp and ceremony now that COVID-19 restrictions had been lifted.

With power cuts being a constant reality, secretary to Parliament Xolile George said they have a plan.

"There will be minimisation of the load shedding. Part of our engagements with the City was the extent to which they, in collaboration with Eskom, would ensure that there are measures taken to ensure there is no load shedding on the day of the delivery of Sona," said George.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said it was all systems go, with a return of the ceremonial aspects that accompanied the Sona.

"This year's proceedings of the State of the Nation Address will follow the full ceremony format," she said.

City Hall would play host to 490 members of Parliament, as well as 263 guests, which included dignitaries like former president Thabo Mbeki and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.