Seriti Resources: Coal plays an essential role in driving economic growth

Seriti Resources CEO Doug Gain said South Africa needed all the available energy sources to find a way to deal with the load shedding crisis.

CAPE TOWN - Coal still had a prominent role to play to help drive economic growth in the South Africa, Mining company Seriti Resources has said.

The coal producer's chief financial officer Doug Gain participated in a discussion on “energy security and what this means for coal” at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

Gain said they were increasing coal supply to domestic as well as the export markets.

“We are very proud and unashamed about that position and as was announced last week, we have alson meaningfully entered the renewable energy space," he said.

"We will shortly start constructing South Africa’s largest wind farm in Mpumalanga, which is going to be a fantastic just-transition, job-creation story as a complement to our coal underpin.”

Gain said South Africa needed all available energy sources to navigate its way out of the load shedding crisis.

“It needs more coal, it needs coal for longer, it needs renewables to come on quickly, all to support growth, we have a situation where growth is flat to negligible, inflation still exists so what that means in real terms is the country is economically going backwards, we have to play a role in the rising tide.”