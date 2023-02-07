SA Tourism acting CEO berated for 'talking down to SA' at Spurs media briefing

Themba Khumalo is currently before Parliament’s Tourism Portfolio Committee explaining the deal, where he apologised for his behaviour.

CAPE TOWN - Acting South African Tourism CEO Themba Khumalo has apologised unreservedly to South Africans for having appeared arrogant in his explanations of a controversial sponsorship deal with English football club Tottenham Hotspur.

He is currently before Parliament’s Tourism Portfolio Committee explaining and defending the deal.

Chairperson Thandi Mahambehlala berated Khumalo for the way in which he addressed the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal last week, saying he spoke down to South Africans.

He has now apologised to members of Parliament (MPs).

“I do apologise for my conduct at that press briefing. Please forgive me for that,” he said.

MPs NOT CONVINCED

SA Tourism said the decision to spend R300 million in each of the next three years was to promote the country to the overseas tourism market.

But MPs were not sold, and remained remain unconvinced that the sponsorship would be value for money.

They also cast doubt on chief financial officer Johan van der Walt's role in sealing the deal.

Van Der Walt told the committee he provided consultancy services to a sports marketing compan, WWP Group, that is contracted to SA Tourism.

But he insisted there was nothing untoward about their relationship.

Khumalo insisted there was no middleman involved in the transaction. He said a board delegation tavelled to the United Kingdom last month to negotiate the campaign themselves.

SISULU A NO-SHOW

Department of Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu was absent from the meeting, again rising the ire of MPs across the board.

The tourism committee took a dim view of Sisulu’s repeated absence in Parliament, despite it issuing a summons last year for her to appear before it.

Mahambehlala said she needed to explain why, three months since their appointment, the names of the SA Tourism board had not yet been gazetted.

“It is correct to say that we have had a minister that has been a law unto herself – never attending portfolio committees, still not here on a crucial matter.”

The meeting continues.