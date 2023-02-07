Probe into fatal crash caused by allegedly drunk cop almost complete: Ipid

It was alleged that the 38-year-old sergeant was on duty and under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of the police vehicle in Mitchells Plain in August.

CAPE TOWN - The mother of a seven-year-old girl who was killed in a road crash, allegedly caused by a drunk police officer, said that she wanted justice for her child's death.

Two women were also left injured.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the investigation was nearing its final stages.

"The investigation on the case in question is almost complete and IPID will pronounce on the outcome once the case is finalised."