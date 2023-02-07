NSRI opens survival swimming school in KwaZulu-Natal

This is the NSRI's 3rd survival swimming school after it established facilities at Riebeek Kasteel in the Western Cape and at Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape.

NSRI CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has built another survival swimming pool, this time in Kwazulu-Natal.

The institute said the initiative targets teachers and pupils in schools in poor communities.

It aimed to teach basic swimming skills at the Oshabeni community school at Port Shepstone.

This is the NSRI's 3rd survival swimming school after it established facilities at Riebeek Kasteel in the Western Cape and at Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape.

The institute's drowning prevention manager Andrew Ingram said they aimed to create a generation of adults who were able to swim.

"It was through fantastic teamwork that we can build the survival swimming centre on record time and deliver it to a school in a low resource setting. Under very difficult conditions, it educates 948 learners. Without the support of the local businessmen, getting it off the delivery truck, would have been impossible."