New ANC MPs downplay suggestions Parliament is a stepping stone to Cabinet

CAPE TOWN - PARLIAMENT - The ANC's new MPs said they have not accepted deployment to Parliament in the hopes of serving higher office.

This as president Cyril Ramaphosa keeps pundits guessing as to whether and when he will make changes to his executive following the governing party's national conference.

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, ANC second deputy secretary general Maropene Ramokgopa, and former Joburg mayor Parks Tau were sworn in on Monday.

Mashatile was coy when asked whether he expected to be appointed deputy president of the republic, saying the ANC's top seven had not been briefed about a cabinet reshuffle yet, nor about David Mabuza’s resignation.

"I’ve been deployed as an MP and I’m looking forward to serve as an MP. I’ve done it before. It’s good to work in Parliament," Mashile told reporters shortly after swearing his allegiance to the republic.

The two newcomers to Parliament also downplayed suggestions that Parliament was the entry point for any possible appointments to the executive.

Zikalala may have been ousted from the ANC's top job in KwaZulu-Natal, but he's now found himself at the door of Parliament.

"It's an exposure to serve the whole country. I'm not here for a ministerial position. I've been sworn in as a member of Parliament and I will continue to work in that way," Zikalala said.

Ramokgopa said she was ready to serve in any capacity.

"I'm just happy to be a member of Parliament. It's an honour on its own to just serve the country so I would not choose anything, but I will be deployed as I've been deployed here," she said.

Meanwhile, the ANC in Parliament said it was not a foregone conclusion that Mashatile would become the country’s next deputy president.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said nothing prescribed that the ANC deputy president should also be the deputy president of the country.

She said expectations that he would ascend to the second most powerful position in the executive were based only on recent history.

But it was not the case when Ramaphosa was elected to that position in 2012, leaving Kgalema Motlanthe to serve out his term.

"There’s no open secret. It is the prerogative of the president to appoint a deputy president. If he decides to appoint him [Mashatile], well and good," said Majodina.

"If he decides not to appoint him, well and good. There’s nothing written in black and white that the deputy president of the ANC automatically becomes the deputy president of the country."

As pressure mounts on Ramaphosa, economists have called on him to make sweeping changes to his cabinet.

Economic experts believe the president could no longer afford to put off the cabinet reshuffle if he wanted to meet his targets for economic growth and recovery.

Some believed Ramaphosa should reduce the size of his cabinet.

The size of the cabinet changed dramatically under different administrations.

Former President Thabo Mbeki had a total of 50 ministers and deputy ministers, with Kgalema Motlanthe reducing the size to 47 between 2008 and 2009.

That number jumped to a record high of 73 when Jacob Zuma came into office.

At the height of Ramaphosa's administration, the size of cabinet had dropped again - with 28 ministers and 34 deputy ministers.

"I think there's room to reduce the number of departments and ministries and with that the number of ministers," said Wits Business School professor Jannie Rossouw.

Rossouw said the department of small business and development should be merged with trade, industry and competition, while the department of public enterprises should be dissolved.

He added that this was likely to save costs amid a public purse coming coming under increasing pressure.