Multi-million rand abalone bust in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town said officers executing a search warrant at a premises in the Bellville area at the weekend arrested two suspects in possession of abalone and crayfish valued at about R3.2 million.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town metro police officers made a major breakthrough in the fight against abalone poaching and smuggling.

The pair was set to appear in court this week.

The officers found more than 6,000 units of abalone stored in three deep freezers inside a garage, 40 crayfish tails, and around R150,000 in cash.

"The successes also speak to our ongoing investment in public safety, and the city's commitment to supporting our local South African police and helping to fulfill their national mandate," said JP Smith, the city's mayoral committee member for safety and security.