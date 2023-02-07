Mkhwebane returns to court to challenge chairperson of impeachment inquiry

Mkhwebane has been in court at least half a dozen times since 2020, challenging various aspects of Parliament’s section 194 inquiry, which is considering her fitness to hold office.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane returns to the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday for another legal challenge related to her impeachment inquiry.

This time she wants the court to review and set aside a decision by the chairperson of that inquiry, Richard Dyantyi, not to recuse himself from proceedings.

Mkhwebane alleges Dyantyi and DA MP Kevin Mileham have both displayed bias during the inquiry which last week entered its final stretch.

In her latest court bid, she’s presenting twelve reasons why she believes Dyantyi is not the right man to preside over the inquiry.

Dyantyi declined to recuse himself last October when presented with these reasons.

Now Mkhwebane wants the court to consider them, and his reasons for refusing to step down.

She also argues that Mileham should not be serving on the committee, given that his wife, DA MP Natasha Mazzone, was the one who tabled the motion against her three years ago.



Mkhwebane has been in court at least half a dozen times since 2020, challenging various aspects of Parliament’s section 194 inquiry, which is considering her fitness to hold office.

There are just eight months to go before her term comes to an end.