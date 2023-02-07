Mining crucial for job creation, economic growth - says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said mining revenues were critical in the delivery of services to South Africans.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday highlighted the importance of the mining sector in the country's economic growth and job creation.

Ramaphosa attended the second day of the investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

#MiningIndaba #Day2 President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived and is addressing delegates. KB pic.twitter.com/nqdFwxApnD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2023

The conference is geared at boosting investment and growth in mining on the continent.

Ramaphosa said mining revenues help the government to provide services to the citizens of the country.

“The mining sector is an important contributor to the growth of our economy but also to job creation, and retention, accounting for close on to half a million direct jobs and close on to a million indirect jobs," he explained.

Ramaphosa emphasised that mining revenues in 2022 reached a record high of R1.18 trillion.

“Boosting our GDP, our exports, and revenues, despite this achievement we are far from realising the full potential of our mining industry. We are determined however to remove all impediments, everything that stands in the way and create an environment that will drive sustained growth in mining."