Man’s body recovered in Pretoria North’s Apies River following heavy rains

The Tshwane Emergency Services Department said that the man was a part of a group of three men that were swept away by the river.

PRETORIA - A body of a man was recovered in the Apies River in Pretoria North after he was swept away following heavy rains in the area.

The Tshwane Emergency Services Department said that the body was recovered by rescue technicians after it was seen floating in the river under a bridge on Rosslyn Road.

Emergency services said that three men were swept away by the river near Pretoria Zoo, following heavy downpours in the city on Friday.

It is understood that two of the men managed to escape. However, the third man could not be saved.

The department said that the body matched the description that was given to authorities by the two survivors.

"We would like to advise people to avoid bridges over rivers and the rivers themselves when it is raining. It may be raining upstream, which causes the water levels to swell without any warning,” said Tshwane Emergency Services’ Thabo Mahlangu.