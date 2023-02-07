Logistics is the lifeblood of mining sector, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the investment in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town saying there is a need to stabilise and restore the operational performance of South Africa's rail lines and ports.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that a critical area of mining reform is in logistics, adding that it poses a huge problem for the industry in South Africa.

Ramaphosa on Tuesday addressed the Investment in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

He said coal exports through the Richards Bay coal terminal in 2022 decreased by around 50 million tonnes - its worst performance in 30 years.

Ramaphosa estimated that infrastructure inefficiencies resulted in a 15% drop in mineral sales.

“We, therefore, welcome the partnership announced late last year between the Minerals Council of South Africa and Transnet to stabilise and restore the operational performance of our rail lines and ports. The reforms we announced to improve the state of freight rail are moving ahead. One of these – opening key routes to third-party operators will bring much-needed investment for upgrading, maintenance and rehabilitation."

Ramaphosa added that they’re also working on boosting private investment in the country’s ports as well its container corridors.

The government is also geared at clamping down on illegal mining and damage to infrastructure.