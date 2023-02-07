'Let’s fill up the Superbowl' : Somizi calls on fans to join his 50th bash

Mhlongo turned 50 years old on 23 December last year and will be hosting a ‘Golden Jubilee’ concert on 4 March at Sun City.

Cape Town – Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is calling on his followers to fill up the Sun City Superbowl on 4 March 2023.

Mhlongo turned 50-years-old on 23 December last year and will be hosting a Golden Jubilee concert in honour of reaching this milestone age.

He posted a video on social media on Tuesday reminding his fans to get their tickets.

"We are less than a month away from my Golden Jubilee concert and some of you haven’t bought tickets. Why? Why are you like this? Why do you like last-minute things? You know how difficult it is to be 50 and gay?" he said in the clip.

Some of the artists taking part in the event include Cassper Nyovest, Sjava, Vusi Nova, Heavy K and Joyous Celebration.

There will also be special appearances by Anele Mdoda, Pearl Thusi and Boity, among others.

“I will see you on the day. I can’t wait. It's going to be a splendid concert. The lineup is insane. I need you there,” Mhlongo added.

If you want to celebrate with the quinquagenarian, ticket prices range from R350 to R1950 for VIP.