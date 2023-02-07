Go

KZN legislature swears in Moloi and Zuma as MECs

Bongiwe Sithole Moloi takes over the Co-operative Governance and Tradition Affairs Portfolio and Super Zuma has now returned to the position of Agriculture and Rural Development MEC.

KwaZulu-Natal has sworn in new MEC's. Picture: KwaZulu-Natal government.
07 February 2023 20:05

DURBAN - KwaZulu- Natal premierNomusa Dube Ncube on Tuesday made new appointments in the provincial government.

This led to the provincial legislature swearing in two Members of the Executive Council (MECs).

Bongiwe Sithole Moloi will take over the Co-operative Governance and Tradition Affairs Portfolio.

Sithole Moloi replaces Sihle Zikalala who has since been sworn in as a Member of Parliament after he resigned from his post.

Super Zuma has now returned to the position of Agriculture and Rural Development MEC.

Zuma takes over from Sithole Moloi.

Dube Ncube said that the provincial government is confident the appointed MECs will serve the province selflessly.

