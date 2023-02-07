Gift of the Givers to leave for Türkiye to assist earthquake survivors

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers said its rescue and medical teams are expected to leave for disaster-stricken Türkiye on Tuesday night.

There's been widespread devastation following Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the eastern European country and neighbouring Syria.

The death toll from the earthquake has now surpassed the 5,000 mark and it's expected to rise.

Rescue and disaster teams continue to brave freezing temperatures - searching for survivors buried by the string of subsequent aftershocks.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said they've opened their own hospital on the border between Türkiye and Syria to provide help to those in need.

"The numbers are going to be very high we have opened up our stand by the hospital on the border with Türkiye and Syria, moving patients and putting additional medical teams on-site."

Meanwhile, the Aslaam Foundation said 20 million people were affected by the earthquake in Syria and Türkiye.

The foundation added that its volunteers landed in Istanbul but the affected areas cannot be accessed.

It said it will provide food and shelter to those affected, once the roads leading to those areas are open.

The foundation's Azhar Vadi said millions of people will be sleeping without shelter on Tuesday tonight.

"Twenty million people tonight will be sleeping in the snow basically, with very little cover and very little shelter and many of these areas have yet to be reached by any of the aid organisations or official rescue teams."