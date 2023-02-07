EFF alleges IFP plotting to assassinate secretary-general Marshall Dlamini

The EFF claimed police reported that IFP leaders believed Dlamini was spearheading motions of no confidence against all IFP mayors in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said on Tuesday it had been tipped off by police that senior Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leaders were plotting to assassinate its secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini.

The EFF claimed a police report suggested the yet-to-be-identified IFP leaders believed Dlamini was spearheading motions of no confidence against all IFP mayors in KwaZulu-Natal.

READ: EFF cutting ties with IFP in KZN nothing major, assures party

Last week, EFF leader Julius Malema told the media that his party would no longer be supporting the IFP.

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said the party did not want to be subjected to politically motivated killings that were prevalent in KZN.

She said the EFF had put in place security measures to ensure Dlamini's safety.

"We will also launch our own internal investigations because we can't always rely on law enforcement. It's a very political hostile world out there," said Mathys.

IFP president Velinkosi Hlabisa rubbished the EFF's claims, saying they were baseless.