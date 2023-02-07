Dlamini Zuma promises to take Komani residents' demands to Cabinet

Dlamini Zuma on Monday visited Komani, where residents called for urgent intervention from national government over poor service delivery.

EAST LONDON - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma assured disgruntled residents of the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape that their demands would be addressed by cabinet.

In recent days, the residents from various areas within the municipality shut down the N6 highway and most businesses operating in Komani.

They demanded that council be dissolved.

Dlamini Zuma assured the gathered community members that she heard their cries.

“We have heard your message, but let me explain, as a minister, one minister, I don't have the power to answer, but what I will do, I will present a memorandum to cabinet with what you have said."

Community-formed committee Komani Protest Action said that they would resume the shutdown on Wednesday until their demand was met.