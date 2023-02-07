DA opens leadership nominations for April Federal Congress

In a circular to members, which Eyewitness News has seen, the party set out rules and timelines for the internal contest.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) opened nominations for leadership positions ahead of its April Federal Congress.

In a circular to members, which Eyewitness News has seen, the party set out rules and timelines for the internal contest.

According to the circular, the cut-off date to submit nomination forms was 13 March.

READ: DA leadership to meet over party's loss of control in Joburg

It was expected that both federal leader John Steenhuisen and federal council chair Helen Zille would seek re-election.

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse earlier announced that she was interested in challenging Steenhuisen for the position of leader.

The congress is set to take place on 1 and 2 April.