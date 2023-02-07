ConCourt hears validity of Zuma's appointment of 2 NDPPs

Former statesman Jacob Zuma's appointments of two directors of public prosecution were later revoked by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - The validity of the appointments of two directors of public prosecutions by former statesman Jacob Zuma has taken center stage in the Constitutional Court.

The court is hearing submissions from the lawyers for advocates Ron Mncwabe and Khulekani Mathenjwa in February 2018 - who were appointed to the position of the National Director of Public Prosecution in the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga respectively.

In March 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa revoked those appointments – appointing his own candidates.

The aggrieved - Mncwabe and Mathenjwa – approached the high court to challenge the president’s decision but lost that bid prompting them to approach the supreme court and now the apex court.

At the heart of Thursday’s matter is whether the appointments of advocates Mncwabe and Khulekani Mathenjwa were valid.

In the high court, Ramaphosa’s lawyers argued that the decision by Zuma had not been finalised as it was not gazetted or publicly announced.

But Mncwabe and Mathenjwa’s lawyers have counter-argued that Zuma informing then director of public prosecution - Shaun Abrahams - and the fact that Abrahams communicated this to the candidates was enough.

Mathenjwa’s lawyer- advocate Tebogo Mathibedi: "Our case is that once the decision was made anon the presidential minute it was signed by the president and it was signed by the relevant minister. That is sufficient."

Both lawyers insist that the mere revocation by the president – is a concession that the appointments had been finalised.