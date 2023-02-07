Attempted hijacking causes gridlock on London Road in Alex

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, who was at the scene, told Eyewitness News that gunmen opened fire during the failed hijacking.

JOHANNESBURG - An attempted hijacking on London Road in Alexandra led to a traffic gridlock on Tuesday morning.

It was not known if anyone was hurt.

“I was one of the people who got stuck on the road…. there was a car that looks like it has ramped into the barricades on the highway. So, I guess that is the reason why there is congestion in that area.”

The Gauteng Traffic Police said that the congestion was being cleared.