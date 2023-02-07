ANC requested to recall murder-accused Sibusiso Kula from Parliament

The member of Parliament was charged with the murder of his wife, Jennifer Motlhomi, and was denied bail last week.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina said she had asked her party to immediately recall murder-accused Sibusiso Kula from Parliament.

The 34-year-old member of Parliament was charged with the murder of his wife, Jennifer Motlhomi.

She was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her marital home in Kanana Township, North West in November last year.

Kula was denied bail in the Orkney Magistrates Court last week.

Speaking on the sidelines of Parliament on Monday, Majodina said wheels were in motion that would lead to him losing his seat in the house.

“I’ve written a report about him and made a clear proposal - one for him to step aside, two, for him to be processed by the national disciplinary committee.”

Majodina said given the scourge of gender-based violence in the country, the ANC could not have such an accused within its ranks.

“We have recommended to the ANC to recall him from Parliament. We cannot allow such allegations against a member of Parliament.”