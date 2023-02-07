‘Five wasted years’: DA's ‘true Sona’ slams Eskom’s collapse under Ramaphosa

Steenhuisen said thousands of people had left the country due to the failures of the ANC, with Eskom's collapse the last straw.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said the African National Congress (ANC) government's failure has made life unbearably hard for South Africans.

Steenhuisen was delivering what the party called "a true state of the nation address" two days before President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver his State of the Nation Address in Cape Town.

Steenhuisen said thousands of people had left the country due to it falling apart, and that Eskom's collapse was the last straw.

"For the millions who remain here, load shedding remains a daily source of despair, of anguish, and truly a metaphor for what life has become under the ANC government.

“At every community I visit, this has been the constant refrain and the only theme of our conversations. People feel furious but equally powerless."

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa's true legacy was five wasted years.

"Look at the country's trajectory on crime, look at the country's trajectory on infrastructure maintenance and investment, look at the trajectory on capital and skills flight, look at the trajectory on load shedding, look at the trajectory on poverty, and see where we now stand on every one of these things - and in which way the trend is now heading."