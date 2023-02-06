WATCH: How the alien invasion of water hyacinth is choking Hartbeespoort Dam

For decades, Hartbeespoort Dam has been infested with the alien plant species that regenerates quicker than it can be removed - and the extent of its invasion is severe.

JOHANNESBURG - Hartbeespoort Dam has yet again been invaded by water hyacinth, recently forcing the evacuation of a boat with 82 passengers and crew after it got entangled with the plants.

Eyewitness News visited the dam to find out more about the impact of the water hyacinth, and how the issue is being resolved.

