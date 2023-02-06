Turkey and Syria earthquake: world leaders pledge assistance

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey.

JOHANNESBURG - World leaders have pledged to send aid to Turkey following an international appeal for help from the country.

The most powerful earthquake in nearly a century has struck Turkey and Syria, killing over 1,700 people in their sleep, levelling buildings and causing tremors as far away as Greenland.

The 7.8-magnitude night-time tremor was followed by several aftershocks.

A huge rumbling crash, screeches of buckling metal and shouts from people running away can be heard in dramatic footage.

Social media has been flooded with videos of the destruction, with many showing rescuers working urgently to find any survivors trapped under debris.

Turkey’s death toll has risen to 1,121 following one of the biggest earthquakes in years.

The disaster management team said more than 7,600 people were wounded while more than 2,000 buildings collapsed with 120 aftershocks recorded since Sunday night.

While in Syria the death toll now stands at more than 800.

With desperate rescue operations on the ground, more than 12 countries have mobilised emergency and medical teams to save people trapped beneath the rubble.

The United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Pakistan, Russia and China are among other nations to have made public offers of assistance.

South African humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers said its teams are on standby to leave on Tuesday to help with search-and-rescue efforts.

With the death toll rising rapidly, both countries are warning that aftershocks could continue for days or even weeks.