Turkey and Syria earthquake: Gift of the Givers on standby to provide aid

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck various villages and cities in both Turkey and Syria claiming hundreds of lives.

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers on Monday said search-and-rescue teams as well as medical teams with specialised equipment, are on standby to fly to travel to Turkey and Syria on Tuesday following a devastating earthquake on Monday morning.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake has struck various villages and cities in both Turkey and Syria.

More than 1,200 people died in the powerful earthquake near the Syrian border.

Freezing cold, rain and snow are hampering search and rescue efforts.

The Gift of the Givers says its teams in Syria and Turkey woke up to a terrifying tremor earlier on Monday.

Organisation founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says teams quickly evacuated children from a care centre in Turkey.

Dr Sooliman says a call was made to them by the Turkish government for assistance in this disaster.

He says South Africa's ambassador to Turkey Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba has also reached out to the organisation asking for its help.

Dr Sooliman says its teams are expected to fly out tomorrow to bolster search and rescue efforts.