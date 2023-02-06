Time to say goodbye: Shock and joy as Idols SA gets cancelled

The popular singing competition will however still crown its season 19 winner in 2023, with auditions set to take place from 12 February.

Cape Town – Popular singing competition Idols South Africa has been cancelled.

The reality television show will, however, still crown its season 19 winner in 2023, with auditions set to take place from 12 February.

It's happening! #IdolsSA season 19 is the final one. Do you think you have what it takes? Watch this space for more! 👌🎤 @ProVerbMusic pic.twitter.com/cCZSUo5Svw ' Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) February 5, 2023

"It's time to say goodbye. Eighteen unforgettable seasons. The history of creating stars and an army of fans. Will you be the last South African Idol? The farewell season of South African Idols, your last chance to live your dream," Idols SA posted on social media.

Mzansi got its first taste in the competition when the inaugural show aired in March 2002.

It was the second international spinoff of the popular British show, Pop Idol.

Some of the most memorable artists to gain fame from the show over the years include Amanda Black, Shekhinah, Khaya Mthethwa, Loyiso Gijana and Elvis Blue.

Social media users expressed mixed reactions to the news.

Now that Idols SA has been cancelled, after 19 seasons I don't know of a single winner who made it big... That entire show was a money making scam 😭😭 ' @NubianStan 👑 (@SihleStan231) February 6, 2023

you telling me one last season of wooden mics?? No more nevervous elimination moments? Yoh I’m not okay sana 😭💔 ' Liyanda (@Liyanda_A) February 5, 2023

Idols being canceled is the best news this year. ' Wothi Ngcolosi (@SpheBhengu) February 6, 2023

Not surprised I mean people win then we never hear from them again uphi nje uVincent Bones and uNoma?? People love Bacardi and piano too much... Sad reality pic.twitter.com/1Biv18MEwx ' 𝐑𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐅𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐒 (@Roman305III) February 5, 2023

This doesn't make sense. Why? ' Y.A (@Andileyalo) February 5, 2023