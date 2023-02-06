Go

Time to say goodbye: Shock and joy as Idols SA gets cancelled

The popular singing competition will however still crown its season 19 winner in 2023, with auditions set to take place from 12 February.

Idols SA host and co-producer, Proverb. Picture: MzansiMagic
06 February 2023 13:57

Cape Town – Popular singing competition Idols South Africa has been cancelled.

"It's time to say goodbye. Eighteen unforgettable seasons. The history of creating stars and an army of fans. Will you be the last South African Idol? The farewell season of South African Idols, your last chance to live your dream," Idols SA posted on social media.

Mzansi got its first taste in the competition when the inaugural show aired in March 2002.

It was the second international spinoff of the popular British show, Pop Idol.

Some of the most memorable artists to gain fame from the show over the years include Amanda Black, Shekhinah, Khaya Mthethwa, Loyiso Gijana and Elvis Blue.

Social media users expressed mixed reactions to the news.

