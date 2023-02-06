Stellenbosch FC's Oshwin Andries remembered as a gifted rising star

The 19-year-old football player, who died on Saturday night, was allegedly readmitted to hospital on the same day, after recently suffering from a stab wound.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch Football Club said over the weekend that promising young defender Oshwin Andries's presence "would be sorely missed, both on and off the pitch".

The club released a statement after the 19-year-old died in Cape Town on Saturday night. He was allegedly readmitted to a hospital on the day of his death after recently suffering from a stab wound.

The club called the "promising young defender" a "gifted young footballer" who graduated from the club's academy to make his professional debut at the age of 18.

Andries became the club’s youngest ever goal scorer in the DStv Premiership and captained South Africa at the recent Under-20 Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) qualifiers.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) also extended its condolences to the player's friends and family, calling Andries a rising star.

Meanwhile, police said circumstances around the stabbing incident were still under investigation.