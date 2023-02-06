Several areas in Joburg south without power after fire at Lotus Substation

Areas affected by Sunday night's fire at the substation include Vlakfontein and Hospital Hill.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power technicians were working around the clock to repair damage to the Lotus Substation after a fire caused substantial damage on Sunday night.

The blaze has been extinguished.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

It was the second time the substation caught alight in just over a year.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said a number of areas were affected.

“The station has been running on one transformer after the standby transformer burned last year, along with the feeder board. Affected customers include those in Vlakfontein 1, 2, 3, and Madala section, and also those in Hospital Hill.”

Mangena said that it could take a while for workers to repair the damage.

“While we are working hard to ensure that power is returned as quickly as possible, we are looking at the worst-case scenario of at least five days to complete the repairs and ensure that power is restored.”