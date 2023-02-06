SA soldier killed in attack on Monusco helicopter in DRC

In a short statement posted on social media, the UN mission in the DRC, also referred to as Monusco, said another member of the mission was seriously injured in Sunday's attack on the helicopter.

JOHANNESBURG - A South African soldier with the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been killed after a helicopter was shot down in the city of Goma in the North Kivu province.

The chopper reportedly took off from the city of Beni.