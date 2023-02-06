SA measles outbreak: parents urged to vaccinate children under 14 years

A nationwide measles vaccination campaign kicked off after five provinces were in the grip of the respiratory infection.

CAPE TOWN - Parents with children under 14 years are encouraged to get them vaccinated against measles.

A measles outbreak was declared after 406 lab-confirmed cases were reported across five provinces.

Measles is a very contagious respiratory infection that causes a total-body skin rash and flu-like symptoms.

A nationwide campaign kicked off on Monday to curb the measles outbreak.

The countrywide vaccination drive aims to limit the impact of the outbreak.

The campaign will run until the end of March.

The Western Cape has not experienced a measles outbreak but the province has seen five reported cases.

The City of Cape Town's Health Department said that it will take its measles campaign to schools, daycare centres and city clinics in the coming days.

Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Health Patricia van der Ross said it's important that children get vaccinated against this contagious disease.

"Currently, children receive the first measles vaccination at the age of six months and the second one at 12 months as part of the national immunisation schedule. However, some children do not receive these vaccinations for a host of reasons. The result is that there is an outbreak every few years, sometimes even a full-blown epidemic."