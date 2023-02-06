Pupils to get psychosocial support after intruder is shot dead at Kagiso school

Pupils were sent home early on Friday after a 22-year-old man was killed after holding teachers hostage, the Gauteng Department of Basic Education said.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Basic Education (DBE) said it dispatched a psychosocial support team to Kagiso Senior Secondary School after a man was shot dead on the school premises.

Pupils were sent home early on Friday after a 22-year-old man was killed following his forced entry into the school.

It was alleged that he pulled out a knife and held staff members, who were in a meeting, hostage.

The department said that one of the teachers managed to escape and grabbed a gun from his car.

He reportedly shot the man dead after being stabbed on the arm.

The department said that the school's pupils were traumatised by the event.

“It’s quite unfortunate what happened at the school. Learners are traumatised on what they saw, and these are the things that we don’t really need to see in our school environment,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.