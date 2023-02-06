Police union worried about mental health of officers in wake of GBV cases

Recently, police constable Lindokuhle Sikhakhane was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his friend Sandile Nene as well as his pregnant fiancé Samkelisiwe Mtshali.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Union (Sapu) said it was concerned about the mental health of police officers in the wake of numerous reports of officers involved in gender-based violence.

Former police officer Lucky Mudau is standing trial for allegedly shooting his girlfriend Lebo Monene in the parking lot of Tembisa Hospital almost a year ago.

These two incidents were among a number of violent incidents involving police officers over the past year.

Sapu national spokesperson Lesiba Thobagale called for the implementation of measures to support police officers, including increased access to mental health services.

"The South African Police Service needs to make sure that employee health and wellness is working and functioning properly because currently it has collapsed," said Thobakgale.



"It does not have the necessary professionals who are psychiatrists and phycologists, inclusive of social workers who are supposed to assist our members when they have attended crime scenes, even when they have their own personal challenges at home."

Thobakgale said murdering a partner was inexcusable, regardless of the personal problems someone was facing.

"We condemn any form of violence. There is no one who can use the excuse to kill a partner or to kill somebody else...it is unjustifiable."