An earlier quake hit the region just hours before, killing more than 1,000 people.

ISTANBUL - A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey on Monday afternoon, the US Geological Survey said, hours after an earlier quake killed more than 1,200 people in the region.

The shallow quake hit at 1:24 pm (1024 GMT) four kilometres (2.5 miles) south-southeast of the town of Ekinozu.