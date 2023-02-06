Mashatile to be sworn in as MP, opening the door for a cabinet reshuffle

The president has only once made changes to his cabinet during his five-year term, but with new leadership at the helm of the party, expectations are that he will do so again.

CAPE TOWN - ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile was expected to be among four governing party leaders to be sworn in as new members of Parliament on Monday.

This would pave the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint Mashatile as his new deputy.

This follows incumbent David Mabuza announcing publicly over the weekend that he no longer wished to retain his job.

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, former Joburg mayor Parks Tau and recently-elected ANC second deputy secretary general Maropene Ramokgopa would also be redeployed to Parliament, making them eligible for ministerial appointments.

With just four days to go before he delivers his seventh state-of-the-nation address (Sona), the pressure is mounting on Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula would preside over their swearing-in on Monday following a briefing on Parliament's readiness for Thursday’s Sona.