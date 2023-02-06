Manenberg residents urged to report 'heartless gangsters' who killed teen

Another child, aged five, was wounded in the same shooting on Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities have called calling on Manenberg residents to come forward with information regarding the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at the weekend.

According to police, unknown suspects pulled up in a vehicle and fired several shots at where the two boys were standing.

Both boys were shot in the head. The 17-year-old died while waiting for medical attention, while the five-year-old was rushed to hospital, where he is reported to be in a critical condition.

"I'm appalled by Saturday's shooting incident in Manenberg. It is totally unacceptable," said Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen.

"Heartless gangsters continue to torment our communities like this. They do not belong in our areas as they add no value, nor do they lift us or build our communities up in a positive way. All they do is cause harm and pain."