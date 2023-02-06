'Just know it's possible': South Africans win big for 'Bayethe' at 2023 Grammys

Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini, and Wouter Kellerman took to the podium, each with a special thank you message for Bayethe's best global music performance win.

JOHANNESBURG - Three South African artists came out tops at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, winning best global music performance for their song, Bayethe.

Zikode, well-known as the singer in the hit-song Jerusalema thanked the audience.

“Thank you so much to God. You know, I once gave the world a song that took the world by a storm… but I didn’t get this nomination or this award, but God was saying to me, ‘don’t worry, my daughter, I’ll give you Bayethe'."

Bantwini said that winning an award at a prestigious ceremony like the Grammys showed that anything was possible.

“This moment, right here, for anybody in that’s in Africa, just proves and affirms that every dream is valid, and I want to say thank you very much to the Academy and to each and every one; and for every child in a ghetto, in a village: just know it’s possible."

Killerman, known for his skill with a flute, thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you, so much. This is such a beautiful moment on the road to sharing South African music and culture with the world. Thank you Nomcebo, thank you Zakes for the incredible creativity.”

The local artists beat out stiff competition from Nigeria's Burna Boy, among others.

Some of the other winners at the grammy's include best pop solo performance for Adele’s Easy on Me, best dance/electronic album for Beyoncé’s Renaissance, record of the year for Lizzo’s About Damn Time.

You can stream the Grammy Award-wining song below.