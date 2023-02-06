Ipid investigates alleged drunk cop who caused fatal road crash in CT

The collision resulted in the death of a seven-year-old girl five months ago.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said it is still probing the case of an alleged drunk cop who had caused a fatal road crash in Mitchells Plain five months ago.

In the August incident, it's alleged the 38-year-old collided with a vehicle resulting in the death of a seven-year-old girl while two women were injured.

Following the crash the policeman was arrested and charged with drunk driving however, he was released on a warning.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said she will announce his court appearance soon.

"Ipid is investigating a case of death due to police action in Mitchells Plain. It is alleged that on the 28th of August, an on-duty police officer was involved in a car accident that led to the death of a child."